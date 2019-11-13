CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina) - With the South Carolina Hemp Farming Act signed into law earlier this year, a new industry is up and growing. There are some bumps in the road for the farmers, the retailers, the law enforcers and the lawmakers.
The state has 114 licensed hemp farmers right now. That includes Tony Ellison in Central, SC who gave FOX Carolina a tour of his operation. He’s grown vegetables over the years but now the farm he operates with his business partner, retired major league baseball player, Jay Howell, is growing hemp.
“We only grew 3 acres this year,” says Ellison, “This is our learning curve. We have learned what to do, what not to do. We’re getting educated through the state on how to send in our paperwork.”
In year one, Ellison wanted to take things slow and walk his new crop every step from seed to sale. That includes working with a local lab, Clearwater Biotech, to certify his hemp is within legal THC levels.
Benji Baker, a partner in Clearwater Biotech says they’re gathering objective data about the plant, the soil and the climate conditions to develop the best practices for growing a safe and legal product.
Baker says, “We work together to provide the science to educate the farmers and hopefully make this crop a better outcome.”
Talking about Biotech, Ellison says, “Those guys tell us where we’re at with the plant as we’re going along. Then we take it to Colorado and sell to those guys. They process it. They’ll turn it into oil.”
It’s certainly been an adventure, but Ellison says being a pioneer has not been easy. He says, “We’ve lost plants to drought and to caterpillars. We’ve had some issues, but we’ve conquered every one.”
While he troubleshoots growing practices, he’s also navigating the legal side because this recently-sprouted industry does face some legal uncertainty.
“It is scary,” says Ellison, “You’re out here and you’re state compliant but who knows what could happen?”
To make sense of the regulatory issues, it’s important to understand the difference between the hemp flower and the rest of the plant. Ellison explains the larger buds, called flowers, will be trimmed up neatly, sent to his processor in Colorado and then sold as smokable hemp flower. The leaves and smaller flowers will be sent off as what’s called biomass.
“Biomass becomes oil,” says Ellison, “They make lotions and creams.”
Used for a variety of medicinal purposes including anxiety and pain relief, Ellison says hemp is not marijuana.
He says, “You don’t get high. This just makes you feel a little better. If you smoke the bud, the pain relief is pretty well instant versus the oil. If you take the oil and you take it over a period of time it gets in your system.”
The hemp flower has created a lot of confusion for law enforcement because it looks and smells just like marijuana. SLED asked the South Carolina Attorney General to weigh in on the legal status of the hemp flower. In July, the AG’s office issued an opinion that the flower is illegal contraband, subject to seizure. After that, stores started pulling the product off their shelves and at least two retailers in the Upstate had their hemp flower confiscated by law enforcement.
Tim Smith at Top Hat Cigar in Piedmont says he’s missing a lot of potential sales since the seizure of his hemp flower product by Anderson County Deputies.
Michael Miller, the Director of Forensic Services for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Miller’s product is subject to testing which happens in Columbia at the State Law Enforcement Division’s lab. He says that lab is backlogged with samples.
Miller says, “The biggest issue we have is funding for testing and the responsibility for regulation. Then there’s also a criminal side for people who are either growing illegally or growing the wrong thing. So funding for those types of enforcement actions is going to be critical.” He says legislators need to work out the necessary funding and clarify the laws so officers can enforce the law and store owners like Smith can continue to operate a clean business.
Miller says, “A lot of the gray area is around simple terms and definitions and if we had a clearer definition from our general assembly for some of these legal ramifications it will make everybody’s life easier.”
Representative Davey Hiott, the Chairman of the Agriculture Committee tells FOX Carolina he’s putting together a piece of legislation to specify hemp flower as a legal product. He says that was the intent of the law but acknowledges the need for clarification. He says one problem in the Farm Act is the term “processed” is not clearly defined. Only licensed famers and processors can handle raw hemp but there’s no specific definition as to when or how the raw hemp flower becomes processed.
Rep. Hiott says, “The intent of the law was the flower was going to be a legal part of the product itself.
Then SLED got the opinion from the Attorney General and the AG decided that maybe it (the flower) should NOT be considered a legal part. That’s certainly something we have to address in January.”
For now, law enforcement agencies consider the dried, smokable hemp product to be illegal contraband. It is subject to confiscation as South Carolina awaits legal clarity coming in 2020.
