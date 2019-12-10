CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A small child was found wandering near the hospital on Limestone Street, according to Sheriff Mueller with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
He was found around 11:15 p.m.
If you can identify him or his legal guardians, you are asked to contact 911 or call (864) 487-2747 and speak with Lieutenant Mullinax with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
