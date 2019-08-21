HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says they're seeing an increase in complaints from concerned citizens reporting they've been targeted in phone scams.
The scams, according to deputies, involve a person telling victims they need to make a payment to the Sheriff's Office immediately. Deputies say the stories as to why the payments are necessary vary.
The major issue with the scam, deputies say, is that the scammers are using the real names of Sheriff's Office employees. They've even managed to spoof the Office's main phone number when it appears on caller ID.
Callers have been contacting the Sheriff's Office from not only Haywood County, but Jackson, Buncombe and Transylvania counties as well.
They even received a call from someone in Maryland who has familial ties to the area!
"Unfortunately the only way to get ahead of this issue is awareness and education of the red flags," the Sheriff's Office says.
Essentially, they want to make residents very much aware that the Sheriff's Office would never request for payment over the phone.
"Scammers only succeed by creating fear and urgency in those who stay on the phone. Hang it up, everyone!" they said.
