HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Hart County deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on scene after a body was reported to them near a campground Wednesday evening.
Sheriff Mike Cleveland confirmed to FOX Carolina a relative found the young woman around 8 p.m. near the Lake Hartwell dam at the Watsadler Campground, before dark. Cleveland says the woman did die of a gunshot wound, but could not say if it was self-inflicted or caused by someone slse.
As of 10:30 p.m., Cleveland says the scene is still active and that the GBI is currently with them as well.
Stay tuned for updates on this from FOX Carolina.
