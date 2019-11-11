HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) – The Hart County Administrator confirmed Monday the county had terminated its inmate food services contract with Ludi’s Soul Food after that business’ owner was arrested and charged in a racketeering investigation.
County Administrator Terrell Partain said Amy Oglesby is the owner of Ludi’s Soul Food. The business has been providing meals to county inmates since 2013 when Ludi’s was initially awarded the vendor contract.
Partain said the contract was amended in 2018, when the state ordered additional nutritional requirements for inmate meals.
Oglesby is the daughter-in-law of Hart County Commissioner RC Oglesby. Both are also suspects in a RICO
(Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act)
investigation that has resulted in eight arrests thus far.
The suspects the GBI said have been charged in the racketeering case are:
- R.C. Oglesby, 65 years old (10 counts of Shoplifting, 2 counts of Racketeering)
- Steven Oglesby, 41 years old (3 counts of Racketeering)
- Amy Oglesby, 38 years old (10 counts of Racketeering)
- Dasia Oglesby, 21 years old (1 count of Racketeering)
- Yolanda Monique Oglesby, 28 years old (1 count of Racketeering)
- Tyquisha Oglesby, (1 count Willful obstruction of law enforcement)
- Nelson Blackwell, Sr. (1 count of Racketeering)
- Thomas Strange (2 counts of Racketeering)
- Debra Craig (1 count of Possession and use of drug related objects)
