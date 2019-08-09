James Taylor

Taylor was last seen on August 2nd, deputies say.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies with Anderson County Sheriff's Office are asking the public's assistance in locating a man who was reported missing. 

James H. Taylor was last seen on August 2, 2019 at his residence along Martha Drive. James has short brown hair and was reportedly wearing a brown shirt and ripped jeans. He is around 6 feet tall and weighs 160 lbs. 

Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has any information on James Taylor's whereabouts, please call 864-260-4400 and reference the case number 2019-12174.

