ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies with Anderson County Sheriff's Office are asking the public's assistance in locating a man who was reported missing.
James H. Taylor was last seen on August 2, 2019 at his residence along Martha Drive. James has short brown hair and was reportedly wearing a brown shirt and ripped jeans. He is around 6 feet tall and weighs 160 lbs.
Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has any information on James Taylor's whereabouts, please call 864-260-4400 and reference the case number 2019-12174.
MORE NEWS
Crash involving 3 people kills 2, including Upstate superintendent and high school football star
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.