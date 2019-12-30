ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The National Center for Missing and Exploited children is searching for a missing 17-year-old from Anderson County, according to press release.
Miranda West, 17, was reported missing on December 13. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and is 5 foot 6. She weighs around 180 pounds.
If you have any information on her or her whereabouts, call Anderson County at 1-864-260-4444 or NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
