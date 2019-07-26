(FOX Carolina) -- The FBI is searching for a serial bank robber that may be in the area, they reported over press release.
The unknown suspect has robbed three banks along the East Coast, the FBI says. She has robbed two banks in Delaware and Pennsylvania, one in North Carolina.
In each case, the suspect showed the teller a note that demanded money. The FBI has dubbed her the "Pink Lady Bandit" because in at least two of the robberies she carried a distinctive pink handbag.
The suspect is described as 5 foot 2 and around 130 pounds.
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that may lead to an arrest.
You can submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.
