OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A $6,000 reward is being offered for a larceny case in Seneca.
On July 30th, deputies responded to a burglary call along Dare Drive in Seneca, in reference to a stolen truck and a zero-turn lawnmower.
When deputies arrived, they discovered that a 1999 champagne colored Toyota Tacoma with a SC License Plate #DIJ917, a Hustler zero-turn fast track riding lawnmower, a "Wild game" camera model, and an Ultra Plus 32 GB SanDisk memory card had been stolen from the property.
A witness in Oconee County was able to capture a picture of the stolen truck traveling in the Walhalla area. The witness stated that a white male in his thirties and a thin white female with blonde pigtails were inside the vehicle.
If you or anyone you know sees this vehicle or has any information, please call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4111. An anonymous cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any tip leading to arrests in this case.
In addition to a reward of up to 1,000, an additional reward is being offered privately of up to $5,000.00 for information leading to the recovery of the truck along with positive identification and arrests of suspects in this case.
To leave an anonymous tip by phone call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-724-6372), by web at www.p3tips.com and click “submit a new tip”, or via mobile phone by downloading the P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
