ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County Sheriff's office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 14 year old, according to a social media post.
Xander T. Walker was last seen near an address on Hattons Ford Road, wearing a black Pink Floyd tee and dark colored jeans.
Deputies say he is around 5'11 and 120 lbs, he also has green eyes and black hair.
If you have seen Xander or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call 864-260-4400, referencing ACSO case number 2020-26758.
