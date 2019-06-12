CLYDE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says a suspect they deemed as armed and dangerous is now in custody.
Deputies previously advised people near Ferguson Supply on Betsy’s Gap Road to stay indoors as deputies searched for the suspect, last seen in a wooded area near the store.
HCSO says new details are forthcoming. Stay tuned for updates.
