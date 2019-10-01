PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said their hazardous device team was called to a vacant home in Pelzer after suspicious items were found inside Tuesday.
The team was responding along the 300 block of Old Georgia Road.
Deputies said there was no threat to the public but the hazardous device team is on-scene to render the area safe.
