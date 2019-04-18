GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are asking for help tracking down a driver involved in a deadly hit and run in January.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Kevin Brooks was hit and killed while driving his moped along Highway 25 near McKinney Road.
Brooks’ fiancé said she talked to him just a few minutes before the accident, but never imagined it would be the last.
“He knows to call as soon as he gets there. He hadn’t called in an hour so I was worried. I got in my vehicle and went to look for him and that’s when I ran up on the wreck,” Kelterborn said.
Brooks’ fiancé said she knew it was him as soon as she pulled up.
“All the traffic had been stopped. There were fire trucks and police officers and highway patrol,” Kelterborn said.
Troopers on the scene confirmed her worst fears.
“He was already deceased when they got to him.”
Troopers said a truck hit him from behind and continued driving.
“The truck had pushed the moped. It knocked him off the moped, ran over him and pushed the moped 500 feet from the point of impact,” Kelterborn said.
Kevin’s fiancé said she can’t imagine how someone could do that to another person.
“They kept going. It was just like he was a dead animal on the side of the road. He wasn’t a nobody. I loved him. He had two beautiful children and four grandchildren who loved him. He had people that cared about him,” Kelterborn said.
Troopers said the suspect was driving a 1998-2005 white Chevrolet S-10 truck.
Anyone with information should call South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
