A hot tub display at a North Carolina state fair may be the origin of a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease

A deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in North Carolina may stem from hot tubs that were on display inside an event center last month during a state fair, state health officials said Thursday.

 Getty Images

RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - Public health officials in North Carolina say another case of Legionnaire's disease has been reported from western NC, noting that this case is not part of the crop of cases that were tied to the NC Mountain State Fair.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, the person now facing the disease attended the Quilt Show that was held at the WNC AG Center from September 27 through September 29 and is thus far the only case not tied to the outbreak during the fair.

“We don’t know how or where this person might have been exposed to the Legionella bacteria,” said Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist. “It is possible that they were exposed at the WNC Ag Center, but Legionella bacteria are very common in the environment so we can’t rule out exposure in another location.”

Preliminary findings from the first outbreak investigation suggest fairgoers were exposed to the disease in the Davis Event Center during the last five days of the fair. In particular, those who contracted the disease visited a hot tub exhibition that was hosted inside.

Three deaths have been linked to the outbreak during the fair.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE OUTBREAK FOLLOWS:

NC officials confirm 3rd death from Legionnaires' disease
N.C. health officials confirm second death linked to Legionnaires' outbreak at N.C. Mountain State Fair
Family of WNC man who went into coma from Legionnaires' disease hires lawyers who represent Atlanta outbreak victims
83-year-old Spartanburg woman dies after contracting Legionnaires disease, obituary says
50 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease reported in Buncombe County, officials say
A hot tub display at a North Carolina state fair may be the origin of a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease
Asheville Gun & Knife Show cancelled due to Legionnaire's cases
NC health officials may have determined the location where visitors of the NC Mountain State Fair contracted Legionnaires' disease
Number of confirmed Legionnaires' disease cases continue to rise in the Mountains
Health officials ask anyone who attended NC Mountain State Fair to take this survey as Legionnaires' investigation continues
Health officials: Nearly 80 confirmed cases of Legionnaire's after NC Mountain State Fair

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.