RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - Public health officials in North Carolina say another case of Legionnaire's disease has been reported from western NC, noting that this case is not part of the crop of cases that were tied to the NC Mountain State Fair.
According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, the person now facing the disease attended the Quilt Show that was held at the WNC AG Center from September 27 through September 29 and is thus far the only case not tied to the outbreak during the fair.
“We don’t know how or where this person might have been exposed to the Legionella bacteria,” said Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist. “It is possible that they were exposed at the WNC Ag Center, but Legionella bacteria are very common in the environment so we can’t rule out exposure in another location.”
Preliminary findings from the first outbreak investigation suggest fairgoers were exposed to the disease in the Davis Event Center during the last five days of the fair. In particular, those who contracted the disease visited a hot tub exhibition that was hosted inside.
Three deaths have been linked to the outbreak during the fair.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE OUTBREAK FOLLOWS:
