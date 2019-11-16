ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl they say ran away - and may be in danger.
Deputies say Ashlynn Owen was reported as a runaway on November 15. She was last seen at her home on Copeland Road in Williamston.
Ashlynn stands at 5'7'' tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. At this time, it's unknown what she was last wearing.
Deputies say the teen suffers from severe depression, and may be suicidal.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400 in reference to ACSO Case #2019-17726.
