ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a 17-year-old they say ran away from a home on December 14.
According to deputies, Miranda M. West ran away from the Burton Drive residence, and was reportedly seen a few days later - on December 17 - at the Spinx in Honea Path.
Miranda was last seen wearing a blue Kane Brown hoodie with navy blue sweat pants and black Nike shoes.
The teen stands about 5'6'' tall and weighs around 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Miranda's whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4405 in reference to ACSO Case #2019-19067.
