ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Anderson Police Department is asking for the public's help bringing a missing teen back home.
According to police, 14-year-old Kobe Bailey was last seen around 1 p.m. on April 27 in the W. Whitner Street area. He reportedly has friends in Friendship Court Apartments.
Anderson police say Bailey is from Spartanburg, and may be trying to get back there. He also has ties to Greenville.
The teen stands at 5'5'' and weighs around 125 pounds.
Anyone with information on Bailey's whereabouts is asked to reach out to Det. Kreig Marzolf at (864) 231-2249 or kmarzolf@cityofanderson.com in reference to case #20-22294.
