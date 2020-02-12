ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is asking for help finding a teen they say was last seen at his high school Tuesday.
Officers say 15-year-old Scot Stines was last seen at Asheville High School around 3:30 p.m. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a black North Face coat with yellow lining.
Scot stands at 5'4'' and has short brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
