ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a teen they say hasn't been seen since the beginning of March.
According to police, 16-year-old Joshua Hardin was last seen the morning of March 4 in the area of Dogwood Court in East Asheville.
The teen stands at 5'7'' tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Joshua's location is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 should they wish to remain anonymous.
