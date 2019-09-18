ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is asking for help tracking down a wanted man they say violated a protective order, and larceny.
Officers say Travis Lynn Allison, 52, of Asheville is violated a domestic violence protective order in addition to the larceny charge.
Allison is described as standing 6'4'' and weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say he has a tattoo on his right forearm that says, "Tracie." Allison was last seen in the Dearview Road area.
Anyone with information on Allison's whereabouts is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crimestoppers at (828) 255-5050.
MORE NEWS:
Former SC governor Nikki Haley to bring book tour to the Upstate
Deputies: Man arrested after posing as police officer in call to Greenville school, prompting partial lockout
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.