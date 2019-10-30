CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a teen they say was last seen on October 28 in Gaffney.
Deputies say 14-year-old Zoie Inez Brown stayed overnight at a friend's house, and never returned home. Officials believe she might be with some friends or an adult who are helping to harbor her.
They could still be in Cherokee County, or deputies say possibly the Cowpens area of Spartanburg County.
Zoie stands 4'10'' tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone found to be aiding or harboring a missing/runaway juvenile could face criminal charges.
Deputies ask that anyone with information on Zoie's whereabouts please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Investigator Parnell at (864) 489-4722 ext. 117.
