BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen they say was last seen on June 19.
Deputies say Brooklyn Marie Netherton, 15, left a residence on Salem Road in Weaverville in a vehicle.
Brooklyn is described as standing 5'5'' tall and weighing around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say she has a medical condition that requires medication, and she does not have it with her.
Anyone with information on Brooklyn's whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers can remain anonymous with both numbers.
