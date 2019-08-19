FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Forest City Police Department says they're looking for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the Owens Drive area.
According to police, they're searching for Abigail Cantrell, who stands at 5'6'' tall and weighs around 150 lbs. She also has brown hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to reach out to Lt. Chris Weeks at Forest City Police Department at (828) 245-5555 or (828) 286-2911.
MORE NEWS:
Coroner identifies man who drowned near Fall Creek Landing on Lake Keowee
FOX Carolina teaming up for blood drive to benefit Upstate deputy's daughter battling stage 4 cancer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.