GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down a teen they say ran away from home.
Deputies say Emily Elizabeth Cagle, 16, was last seen on January 27 around 10 p.m. in the Simpsonville area.
Though, she may have traveled to the Charleston area.
Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Sheriff's Office at (864) 271-5210 or call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
