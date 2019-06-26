GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a young man they say has been missing since June 13.
According to a Facebook post, 15-year-old Andre Carter was last seen in the area of Kimbrell Road in Taylors.
Andre is described as standing 5'1'' and weighing around 140 lbs.
Deputies say he might be in the area of Highland Square Apartments on the South end of Greenville County. Though, he may also be in Indiana to be with his birth mother - Andrea Lashawn Carter - who does not have custody of him.
Anyone who might know where Andre is, or have any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff's Office at (864) 271-5210 or call 23-CRIME.
