GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen in July.
According to police, Christopher Adam Sorenson hasn't been seen since July 13 in Downtown Greenville.
The family of the 36-year-old tells police they are worried for his well-being.
Anyone with information on Sorenson's whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Police Department at (864) 271-5333 or Detective Leewood at Jleewood@greenvillesc.gov.
