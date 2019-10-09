GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a person they say is a suspect in an armed robbery that took place at a local Subway.
According to deputies, the man walked restaurant on Highway 246 North on September 27. They say the suspect presented a pistol and ordered employees to load a plastic bag with contents from the store's safe.
They then fled the area.
Surveillance footage captured a photo of the suspect, and was able to detect they have a tattoo under their right eye.
Anyone with information on who the suspect is, or where they may be, is asked to contact Major Bishop at (864) 942-8701 or Investigator Davis at (864) 943-8039.
MORE NEWS:
Police: Death investigation underway after person found deceased in Greenville home
Blue Bell recalls select lot of half gallon ice cream for possible foreign object
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.