HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Henderson County deputies are asking for help finding a teen they say was last seen Sunday afternoon.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Amaya McCarley, 14, was last seen around 3:15 p.m. on May 31 traveling on foot on Pleasant Grove Church Road in the Etowah community.
She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. The last time Amaya was seen, she was wearing black shorts, a black hoodie and white Vans slip-on style shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (828) 697-4911 or use the "Submit a Tip" feature on the Henderson County Sheriff's Office mobile app.
