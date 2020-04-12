HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Hendersonville Police Department is asking for the public's help in bringing home a teen they say was last seen Easter morning.
According to police, 13-year-old Makenna Zoe Cermak was last seen around 9:22 a.m. on April 12. She reportedly left a family member's home on her bike in the Stoney Mountain Road area - and did not return.
Makenna stands at about 5'10'' tall and has shoulder length, straight brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to reach out to Officer Michelle Corn with the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025. Tips can also be submitted via the department's app.
