Runaway teen Karman Armstrong

Karman Armstrong, 15, was last seen on December 8, 2019. The Honea Path Police Department believes she ran away, and are asking for the public's help in bringing her home. 

 Source: Honea Path Police Department

HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) The Honea Path Police Department is asking for help finding a teen they say ran away in early December 2019. 

According to a Facebook post from the department, Karman Armstrong was last seen at a Tribble Street residence in Honea Path on December 8, 2019 around 4 p.m. 

The 15-year-old stands a little over 5 feet tall. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. 

Anyone with information on Karman's whereabouts is asked to please contact the Police Department at (864) 260-444 in reference to Case #19-00952. 

