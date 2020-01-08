HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) The Honea Path Police Department is asking for help finding a teen they say ran away in early December 2019.
According to a Facebook post from the department, Karman Armstrong was last seen at a Tribble Street residence in Honea Path on December 8, 2019 around 4 p.m.
The 15-year-old stands a little over 5 feet tall. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on Karman's whereabouts is asked to please contact the Police Department at (864) 260-444 in reference to Case #19-00952.
