JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down and bringing home a teen they say hasn't been seen for several days.
Deputies said Aubrey Elizabeth Ward, 14, left her home in the Nations Creek Community on January 9, though they've since been able to find different residences throughout the county where she's stayed.
Investigators say they've received some reports indicated the teen could be in Tennessee, while others say she's still in the area.
Aubrey stands at 5'7'' tall and weighs about 115 pounds.
Anyone with information that could help bring her home is asked to reach out to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (828) 586-1911.
