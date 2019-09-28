LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a young boy who went missing Saturday morning.
Deputies say 3-year-old Elijah Henderson went missing from a residence on Coleman Road in Clinton around 10:30 a.m.
Elijah was last seen wearing a red shirt, pull-up diaper and flip flops. He is believed to have wandered off.
Deputies say they are actively searching the area for him.
Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to contact (864) 871-3458 or Laurens County Dispatch immediately at (864) 984-2523.
