MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who hasn't been heard from since late August.
According to deputies, 41-year-old Barbara Stone of Old Fort, last spoke with family members on August 25.
Stone is described as standing 5'1'' and weighing around 120 lbs. She has blonde hair that she wears in a short, bob-style with green eyes and a tattoo on her lower back.
Anyone who may have information on Stone's whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at (828) 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at (828) 652-4000.
