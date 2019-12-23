Runaway teen, Angyl Stevens

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down Angyl Stevens, 17, who they say never returned home after going to school on Friday, December 20. 

 Source: McDowell County Sheriff's Office

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office say a runaway teen who was last seen Friday, December 20, has been found. 

According to deputies, Angyl Anne Skye Stevens was last seen at McDowell High School on Friday. They say she finished all her classes, but never returned home on the bus. 

Her current address is on Deer Park Road in Nebo. 

The 17-year-old is described as standing 5'10'' tall and weighing around 170 pounds. Angyl has brown hair, and was last seen wearing jeans and a pink camouflage shirt. 

On Monday, December 23, deputies say Angyl had been located. 

MORE NEWS: 

Union deputies say man with open container in car led them on chase reaching speeds of 80 mph

Donations being collected Monday for family after fire destroyed home, claimed mother's life

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.