MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man they say is wanted for stealing a bicycle from a Marion residence.
According to deputies, Kristopher Newman, 35, was caught on camera stealing a black, gray and green Schwinn bike from the Ridge Road home on September 12.
Newman is wanted for larceny of the $250 item.
Anyone with information on his or the bike's location is asked to reach out to Detective Billie Brown at (828) 652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
