SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman they say placed several items in her purse at a local Walmart, and took off without paying.
According to deputies, they were alerted to the crime on February 19 after an employee said they witnessed a woman at the Sandifer Boulevard store fail to pay for several items she placed in her purse.
The employee told deputies that they attempted to confront the woman after she passed all points of sale, but she ran out of the building and took off into a wooded area.
Anyone with information on who the woman may be, and where she can be located is asked to call Crimstoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
