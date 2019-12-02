OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is turning to the public to help them track down an attempted murder suspect who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
A press release from the Sheriff's Office says that on December 1, deputies responded to a shots fired call at a residence along Rogers Road in Seneca.
Through an investigation, deputies were able to identify Dolphus Daniel Haney as a suspect. He now has outstanding warrants for the following:
- Three counts of Attempted Murder
- One count of Criminal Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- One count of malicious injury to real property
Haney is considered to be armed and dangerous. Deputies warn that he should NOT be approached. Those who come into contact with him should call 911 immediately.
Anyone who recognizes Haney and/or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (864) 638-4111. One can also leave a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
An anonymous cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any tip that helps lead to Haney's arrest.
