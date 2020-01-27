WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) The search is on for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle Oconee County deputies say was stolen from a victim's property in mid-January.
According to the Sheriff's Office, they responded to an Old Hurricane Road property in Westminster on January 16 in response to a stolen motorcycle. The victim told deputies their black 2015 Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycle had been taken from a cargo trailer on the property.
The owner said the last time he saw the motorcycle was Saturday, January 11. Therefore, it could have been taken at any time between then and the 16.
The motorcycle has black saddle bags, white wall tires, spoke rims, a chrome horn intake and a windshielf with one inch small cracks within the windshield itself - near the bolts holding it.
Deputies say the motorcycle is estimated to be valued at $18,000.
Anyone with information on the stolen bike is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC, or leaving an internet tip at the Crime Stoppers website.
