PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person believed to be involved in an attempted burglary at a residence on December 3.
According to a Facebook post, the incident occurred in the Dacuseville Community on Earls Bridge Road. The suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, reportedly knocked on the home's door several times before driving around to a shop on the property.
Deputies say the suspect tried kicking in the door to no avail. He then tried to break through a window, triggering an alarm. The suspect fled the scene, heading toward Marietta.
Anyone with information on who the person may be, or have any information on similar incidents, is asked to call Detective Sergeant Taylor at artt@co.pickens.sc.us or (864) 898-5528.
