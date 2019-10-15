RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating an 18-year-old man who they say hasn't been seen since the night of October 12.
Deputies say Corbin Wayn Yelton was last seen on Vapor Lane in Forest City around 11 p.m.
The 18-year-old is described as standing 5'10'' tall and weighing around 140 lbs. He has a slender build, medium length black hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say Yelton has pierced ears and a tattoo of the name "AMY" on his inner, right forearm.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at (828) 286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 286-TIPS (8477).
MORE NEWS:
Florida authorities arrest man, originally from Spartanburg, after two-state 'killing spree' left three dead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.