Corbin Yelton, 18, was last seen in Forest City on October 12. Rutherford County deputies say he has a tattoo on his inner, right arm that says "AMY." 

 Source: Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating an 18-year-old man who they say hasn't been seen since the night of October 12. 

Deputies say Corbin Wayn Yelton was last seen on Vapor Lane in Forest City around 11 p.m. 

The 18-year-old is described as standing 5'10'' tall and weighing around 140 lbs. He has a slender build, medium length black hair and brown eyes. 

Deputies say Yelton has pierced ears and a tattoo of the name "AMY" on his inner, right forearm. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at (828) 286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 286-TIPS (8477). 

