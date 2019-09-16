RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing, possibly runaway, teen they say was last seen on September 12.
Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Alicia Danielle Early. The teen's last known location was in the Forest City area on Nehemiah Drive.
She is described as standing 5'5'' tall with long, straight blonde hair. She has a slender build and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Alicia's whereabouts is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at (828) 286-2911.
MORE NEWS:
USC's Hilinksi named SEC's Freshman on the Week after performance against Alabama
SCDC: Prison worker charged in connection with escape of inmate recaptured in Spartanburg County early this morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.