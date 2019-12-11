RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down a runaway teen who hasn't been seen since November.
According to deputies, Holden Storm Buitron's mother last saw him on November 28, 2019. She says he was supposed to head to Forest City to see Christmas lights - but never came home.
Holden was placed in New Hope, though he got a pass to go home for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The teen is described as standing 5'9'' tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Holden's whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at (828) 286-2911 or Detective Julie Greene at (828) 287-6046.
MORE NEWS:
Sheriff: Man charged with neglect after 3-year-old boy found wandering along Gaffney street
Spartanburg Co. deputies: Woman now third person accused in moving body found behind restaurant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.