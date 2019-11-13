RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down a 16-year-old they say ran away from her foster home.
Deputies say Victoria Marie Milam left from the Bostic Sunshine Highway home in Bostic, NC on Saturday, November 9.
Milam is described as standing 5'5'' tall and weighing around 158 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
What kind of clothing she was wearing when she left is unknown.
Deputies say Victoria is originally from Caldwell County and has friends and family in Lenoir.
Anyone with information on Victoria's whereabouts is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at (828) 286-2911 or Detective Julie Greene at (828) 287-6046.
