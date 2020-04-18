RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a woman they say went missing Friday.
According to deputies, 21-year-old Mariya Jordan Hovan was last seen in the Mooresboro area on April 17.
She has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights. Mariya stands at 5'1'' tall and weighs around 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray and red sweatshirt with a yellow headband.
Anyone with information on Mariya's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (828) 286-2911 or call CrimeStoppers at (828) 286-TIPS.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies make an arrest in fatal shooting along Swampfire Court in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.