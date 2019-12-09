RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying some people they believe may have information on a recent breaking and entering.
Deputies say the incident occurred on US-74 Business Highway in Ellenboro.
They've already charged a man in connection to the incident, though the investigation remains ongoing. Several people were caught on surveillance video that investigators say could provide valuable information.
Charles Carlos Rutherford was arrested and charged with the following:
- Breaking and Entering
- Larceny after Breaking and Entering
- Larceny of a Firearm
- Three counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretense
- Three counts of Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
- Three counts of Transferring a Stolen Motor Vehicle
He's currently being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.
Anyone with information on who the people in the photos may be is asked to call Detective Brandon Ellenburg at (828) 286-2911 or call Crime Stoppers at (828) 286-TIPS.
