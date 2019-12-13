GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police need your help stopping a fugitive in the area, who has a history of fraudulent activity, police say.
Police say 27-year-old Brittany Latia Curtis is wanted for larceny, forgery, and identity fraud. Police say Curtis applied to live in a local apartment under a false name, submitted a false check, and then stole the washer and dryer before getting evicted.
The property manager also found various forms of identification and multiple credit and debit cards in the apartment as well.
Anyone with information regarding Curtis’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23- CRIME (864-232-7463).
Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly earn a cash reward.
