WEAVERVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Weaverville Police Department is asking for help finding a 15-year-old, who they believe ran away Monday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the department, Edie Bauer was last seen near Main Street in Weaverville in the early hours of August 12.
She is believed to have left the area in a newer model, blue four-door Jeep Wrangler with custom wheels and an Army sticker on the rear window.
Bauer was wearing a yellow sweatshirt, blue striped shorts, and tennis shoes the last time she was seen.
The young girl is described as standing 5'7'' and weighing about 125 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Weaverville Police Department at (828) 645-5700.
