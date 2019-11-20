HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies said four people are facing charges after a home invasion investigation.
The home invasion happened on Nov. 17.
Deputies said they didn't learn about the incident until the next morning, after the Hendersonville Police Department arrested Robert Cordell Garrett for Possession of Stolen Firearm and Possession of Firearm by a Felon. After he was arrested, deputies said Garrett told investigators about the home invasion.
A short time later, deputies said the victims called to report the home invasion.
The investigation led deputies to secure a search warrant for a house on Simple Lane in Flat Rock. The SWAT team assisted in the search on the evening of Nov. 18 and deputies said they found items directly related to the home invasion, other property taken during the crime, and a large quantity of suspected marijuana.
Three other suspects who lived at the home on Simple Lane were arrested. Below are their names and charges:
- Nevada Sanchez Gonzalez, 21, is charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Safecracking, Conspiracy to Commit Safecracking, 2 counts of 2nd Degree Kidnapping. He is being held an a $206,000 secured in the Henderson County Detention Facility.
- Crystal Lynn Lopez, age 45, is charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Safecracking, Conspiracy to Commit Safecracking, 2 counts of 2nd Degree Kidnapping. She is being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $192,000 secured bond.
- Karisa Tess Jones, 20, of 33 Simple Ln, Flat Rock, is charged with Possession of Marijuana up to ½ oz and she was released after posting a $100.00 bond.
- Robert Cordell Garrett, 26, of Marshall, NC is charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Safecracking, Conspiracy to Commit Safecracking, 2 counts of 2nd Degree Kidnapping.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force is also investigating and said additional charges on these and other suspects will be forthcoming.
