HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – On Wednesday, deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced that 15-year-old Cassidy Burrell had been located and safely reunited with her guardian.
It was in the evening of May 20 when deputies say that Burrell was reported missing from North Henderson High School.
The last time Cassidy had been seen was around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Deputies said Cassidy was found with 17-year-old Hunter Quick and that Quick was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and released from custody.
