MILLS RIVER, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Henderson County are trying to identify two suspects accused of breaking into cars outside a Mills River gym and then attempting to use credit cards stolen from the cars in Travelers Rest.
Deputies released surveillance videos of the male and female suspects entering a Walgreen’s store.
The crime happened on February 22.
Deputies said the suspects were seen in a white SUV; possibly a Honda CRV or a Kia Sorento.
Anyone with information is asked to call 828-694-2825 or 828-697-4911.
